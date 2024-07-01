Increasing concern for missing Trinity Leigh Simpson who was last seen in east Belfast

There is increasing concern for missing 17-year-old Trinity Leigh Simpson.

"Police would like to ensure that Trinity is safe and well, if you believe you have seen Trinity or know of her whereabouts please contact Police on 101, quoting 1501 of 27/06/24”.