Increasing concern for missing Trinity Leigh Simpson who was last seen in east Belfast

By Gemma Murray
Published 1st Jul 2024, 11:26 BST
There is increasing concern for missing 17-year-old Trinity Leigh Simpson.
A post on Police East Belfast says: “We are increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Trinity Leigh Simpson, aged 17 years.

"She was last sighted at 5:15pm yesterday(Thursday, 27 June) in the East Belfast area.

"Police would like to ensure that Trinity is safe and well, if you believe you have seen Trinity or know of her whereabouts please contact Police on 101, quoting 1501 of 27/06/24”.

