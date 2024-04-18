Increasing concern for welfare of Londonderry family - six members not seen since April 14 - amid unconfirmed reports they may have travelled to England
A post on Police Derry City & Strabane in a ‘MISSING PERSON APPEAL’ say they ‘need assistance in locating a family who were last seen in the City on 14/03/2024’.
The post adds: ‘Police are increasingly concerned about their welfare. Information suggests they may have travelled to England.
‘However, this has not yet been confirmed.
‘Police are looking for Hassan Abdi (18), Milhan Abdi (6), Mushaq Abdi (9), Reyan Abdi (13), Roman Abdi (10), Ruweda Abdi (11), Saadiya Shukri (45).
‘Police have obtained the attached photographs of some of the family members.
‘If you have seen the Abdi Family, Please contact Police on 101 Quoting Serial 1548 of 12/04/2024.’
