Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A post on Police Derry City & Strabane in a ‘MISSING PERSON APPEAL’ say they ‘need assistance in locating a family who were last seen in the City on 14/03/2024’.

The post adds: ‘Police are increasingly concerned about their welfare. Information suggests they may have travelled to England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘However, this has not yet been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Police are looking for Hassan Abdi (18), Milhan Abdi (6), Mushaq Abdi (9), Reyan Abdi (13), Roman Abdi (10), Ruweda Abdi (11), Saadiya Shukri (45).

‘Police have obtained the attached photographs of some of the family members.