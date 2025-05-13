Cat McCusker, president, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry

​Over the past year, I have had the privilege of witnessing the resilience of our business community and how challenge is met with imagination and determination across the board.

It has been inspiring to observe how local businesses consistently find new ways to grow, adapt, and lead through difficulties.

Our member businesses have navigated a lot of uncertainty this year - from increased employer NICs and National Living Wage to the potential implications of aspects of the proposed Good Jobs Bill, and all the risks associated with US tariff threats and subsequent retaliation. It is clear this year required more than just strategy; it demanded creativity.

A standout moment in the last year was the launch of NI Chamber’s manifesto ahead of the UK General Election. At a time when clarity and direction were needed, the Chamber set out proposals aimed at unlocking economic growth in NI. Mission:

Business Growth focused on enhancing NI’s reputation as a global leader, easing access to our nearest markets and called for a new ambitious fiscal framework for NI.

Significantly, I welcomed the opportunity to join follow NI Chamber members to present our priorities at the Labour Party Annual Conference in September, where we hosted a Fringe Event with Queen’s University featuring the Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Hilary Benn.

Importantly this year we have witnessed some meaningful progress in NI’s planning process. Minister Kimmins’ introduction of transformation funding in March to help unlock some log jams and continued commitment to the strategic review of the Planning Appeals Commission are both welcome steps, included in our Planning Reform submission, which will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the system.

However, many more challenges persist and more action is need to deliver comprehensive reform to planning and to address significant deficiencies in our wastewater infrastructure.

Throughout my term – one key issue on the minds of every business I speak to is getting the right people with the right skills. It was of little surprise that the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre latest NI Skills Barometer, delivered a stark warning about Northern Ireland’s workforce. It projects a shortfall of 5,400 skilled workers annually under a high-growth scenario, with demographic trends, long-term sickness, and a lack of childcare contributing to severe labour shortages.

Over the past year, NI Chamber has consistently called for three key actions to address these issues: the establishment of an All-Island Mobility Task Force to improve cross-border labour movement; the introduction of a fully funded childcare strategy to reduce economic inactivity and support more female participation in the workforce; and the creation of a Workforce Development Agency to ensure training and skills provision align with industry and economic needs.

Partnership has been the theme central to my presidency, and it has been a genuine pleasure to see many great relationships come to fruition and existing relationships develop further. One of the most significant alliances has been the continued collaboration with our colleagues in the North Carolina Chamber in the US. In March, the First Minister, Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly led a delegation of business leaders including Catalyst, B-Secur, EOS IT Solutions and Artemis, to visit NCC to witness the continued work of the MOU and commitment to promoting international trade and access to markets.

This was particularly valuable considering recent market uncertainties.

Another personal highlight for me was driving the strengthening relationship between Cork. Dublin and NI Chamber, with a focus on improved connectivity via our ports, a voice for all island business and the promotion of clusters of innovation alongside our universities.

Although, the Windsor Framework has helped bring certainty, and improved cooperation with the EU, there is still a lot of work to do to ease the red tape and bureaucracy. As NI Chamber look towards the EU–UK Reset Summit on 19th May, there is now an opportunity to build on that solid foundation. The Chamber is hopeful that these wider EU-UK discussions will have a positive impact on GB–NI trade, addressing the customs burden, and regulatory divergence in areas of shared concern like agrifood and decarbonisation.