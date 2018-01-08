James Brokenshire: I have a lesion on my lung

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire has revealed he is standing down because he has a lesion on his lung.

The Northern Ireland Office confirmed today that he is standing down.

Handout photo issued by Prime Minister's Press Office of James Brokenshire letter to the Prime Minister resigning from the cabinet. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

The Prime Minister’s Press Office released his letter to Theresa May about the matter, and her reply.

He wrote: “As you know, over recent weeks I have been undergoing a number of medical tests on my lungs. In the last few days I have been told that I have a small lesion in my right lung which needs to be removed.

“Clearly, my long term health and my family are my priorities and I intend to proceed with surgery at the earliest opportunity.

“While the operation is expected to address the issue and I will get back to work relatively quickly, recovering from surgery and regaining my strength with take several weeks.”

Handout photo issued by Prime Minister's Press Office of the letter from Prime Minister Theresa May to James Brokenshire after his resignation from the cabinet. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

But he said he recognised that he would not “be able to give the effort, energy and complete focus needed at this important time” and therefore believed that “the right thing at this time is for me to stand down from my current responsibilities”.

He added: “Northern Ireland has so much potential and we can be positive as to what can be achieved in the years ahead. The parties in Northern Ireland should grab hold of this and get on with delivering this shared future benefiting the whole community.

“Rather than looking for reasons not to restore the Executive the parties should focus on why this matters now more than ever. The parties have got over much bigger issues in the past and at this important time they have a duty to do so now”.

In response, Mrs May said it was “absolutely right that you should put your health first, for your sake and that of your family”.

In an apparent signal that he may be in line for a return to Government once he has recovered after surgery, the PM said Mr Brokenshire would have continued to do “a good job” had it not been for his illness, adding: “I very much look forward to working alongside you again when you are back to full health.”