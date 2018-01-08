James Brokenshire resigns as NI Secretary of State ahead of major surgery

The Northern Ireland Office has confirmed that Secretary of State James Brokenshire is standing down.

Although the cabinet is being reshuffled, the NIO confirmed he is standing down rather than being moved.

A source close to the 50-year-old minister said he had decided to stand down because he was facing major surgery within the next couple of weeks for a lesion to his right lung.

The Old Bexley and Sidcup MP is a close ally of Mrs May, having served under her for five years at the Home Office, and he was not among ministers who were predicted to go in the Prime Minister’s first major reshuffle since she took office.

Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke said he was sorry to see Mr Brokenshire leave the Government.

Clearly surprised by the announcement, Mr Gauke told BBC Radio Five Live’s Emma Barnett Show: “James is one of the best people in politics, I think everyone who knows him from whatever their political views, (think he) is someone of great integrity and hard work.

“So if that’s true I’m really sorry to hear that.”

UUP leader Robin Swann MLA wished him well.

“It is with sincere regret that I have learned of James Brokenshire’s resignation,” he said. “I respected his honesty and how he played with a straight bat. I wish him well for the future both with his health and in his political career.

“I hope that we will see a new Secretary of State appointed soon. Given the state of politics in Northern Ireland it is important that the future Minister is able to hit the ground running. It is shameful that we still do not have an Executive and Assembly in place and I hope that the incoming Secretary of State will reconvene talks as a matter of urgency”.

Mr Brokenshire was appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland on 14 July 2016. He was elected the Conservative MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup in 2010.

He was Parliamentary Under Secretary at the Home Office from May 2010 until February 2014. He served as Minister for Immigration and Security at the Home Office from 2014 to 2015 and as Minister for Immigration from May 2015 until July 2016.

Before entering Parliament he was a partner at a large international law firm where he advised a range of companies, businesses and financial institutions on company law, mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance transactions.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has overall responsibility for the Northern Ireland Office, advances UK government interests in Northern Ireland and represents Northern Ireland interests in the Cabinet.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said: “I want to send my sincere best wishes to James Brokenshire as he steps down from his position as Secretary of State to focus on his own health. I’ve always had a very good working relationship with him.

“In the course of negotiations, the SDLP has often disagreed with the position of his government but I have always found Mr Brokenshire to be personable, reasonable and, so far as possible, helpful.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family as he takes time to concentrate on his health.

“It’s clear now that any new talks process aimed at restoring power sharing must be chaired by an independent arbiter. We cannot undergo the same discussions with a new Secretary of State only to arrive at the same barriers.”

DUP Leader Arlene Foster MLA said: “This is clearly a difficult time for not only James but for Cathy, his wife and his children. I send my best wishes to him and the entire Brokenshire family. I trust James will have the surgery he needs and will make a full recovery.

“Since becoming Secretary of State in 2016, Mr Brokenshire had immersed himself fully in the role by dedicating long hours to trying to make progress.

“James leaves the role with a very intimate knowledge of Northern Ireland and I look forward to working with him again in the future.”

