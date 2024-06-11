Jamie Murray: Tributes pour in for a 'real character' who died at Craigavon Lake - 'Rest easy Jamie look over your little princess'
It has emerged that the 22-year-old sadly died after emergency services responded to a concern for safety at Craigavon Lake on Saturday evening.
He entered the water in the Lake Road area shortly after 6pm and encountered difficulties.
A multi-agency search operation was immediately launched involving police, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Community Search and Rescue volunteers.
Jamie, a talented amateur boxer, had a young daughter. A heartfelt message says: “Rest easy Jamie Murray look over your little princess”.
Another friend says: “Rest easy Jamie I’ll never forget the memories growing up, and you always having my back. Most caring fella I’ve met, always respecting your friends."
And yet another adds: "Rest easy buddy. I love you so much. I'll never forget you. Fly high."
Meanwhile another tribute sayd: "A real character, RIP, thinking of your family and friends”.
A funeral notice on Death Notices Lurgan says that Jamie is survived by his parents, Deirdre and Jason Murray, daughter Sophia, partner Teri, siblings Patrice, Dylan, Charlie and Niall.
His Requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Wednesday (June 12) arriving at St Paul's Church in Lurgan followed by interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.
The PSNI have said that inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the young man’s death are ongoing, and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, however, they said at present the death is not believed to be suspicious.
