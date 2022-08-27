Lambeth conference: Global Anglicanism remains deeply split but Welby optimistic
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has described the recent much-divided Lambeth Anglican conference as “a success” as he shared his reflections on the once-in-a-decade event.
The archbishop, writing in the Church Times, said he believed the conference was “a series of remarkable surprises and examples of God’s gracious action” and he was reminded that “the Anglican church is built first and foremost on the grace of God, expressed in honest relationships”.
One of the aims of the conference was honesty about internal challenges, especially around sexuality, with a majority of the global Anglican provinces reiterating the traditional Biblical concept that marriage is strictly between a man and a woman.
The Anglican Episcopal provinces in the US, Scotland, and Wales are accepting of same-sex marriage, but the Church of England, Church of Ireland and churches in Africa and Asia are stedfastly opposed.
Individual bishops in England and Ireland support same-sex marriage, but this a minority view.
Archbishop Welby said: “There is no doubting that these are matters on which there is profound disagreement among us. But again, by the grace of God we walked in the light and committed ourselves to listening and walking together to the maximum possible degree, despite our deep disagreements,” he added.
Other aims like committing to action on evangelism, climate change, and safeguarding, were also achieved.
