Counsellors brought into NI school to help pupils after teen killed and four others hospitalised in horror crash

A Co Down school is opening its doors to traumatised pupils today after past and present students were injured in a road accident.

In the early hours of Saturday morning an 18-year-old man died after a road traffic collision.

Four other young people were injured in the collision.

Saint Mark's High School, Warrenpoint, Facebook page reveals that today - October 28 - the school "will be open from 2pm onwards, for all Year 12 and Post 16 students who wish to come together as we pray for our past and current students who have been injured in a recent road accident".

The post adds: "Counsellors will be present for the young people as they begin to come to terms with this tragic event which has happened in our school community."

Teenager killed in NI road traffic collision - four other young people taken to hospital