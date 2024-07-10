Lochlann Murray

An entire community has been plunged into deep mourning after the sudden death of an underage GAA star last weekend.

Silverbridge GFC – where Lochlann was an underage star player – have suspended all club activities as a mark of respect following his death.

In a post the GAA Club said the entire community are in mourning following the sudden death of their underage star last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliffs of Moher

The 17-year-old died on Friday, July 5 after falling off the Cliffs of Moher , Co Clare.

A search and rescue operation began on Saturday with a specialist team arriving from Co Monaghan.

Lochlann’s body was recovered from the area on Sunday by the Rockcorry Divers and the North Coast Search and Recovery team.

They said: “The remains of a 17-year-old boy were recovered at the Cliffs of Moher on Sunday, July 7th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following a request from the family on Saturday, July 6th, the body was recovered from the shoreline by members of Rockcorry Divers and North Coast Search and Recovery.

"On Friday, July 5th, it was reported that a 17-year-old boy had fallen onto the rocks just above the shoreline. Members of Rockcorry Divers and North Coast Search and Recovery unit left their base in Monaghan and arrived on site around 11:30 a.m.

"The dive team was assisted by local ex-Coastguard Bernard Lucas.

"The search began around 12:30 p.m., and the body was located at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The area below could not be seen from the top of the cliffs, but information was relayed via a drone.

“Poor weather conditions in recent days, along with the swell and large rocks, made the recovery very difficult.

"Falling debris from the face of the cliff was another hazard the dive team had to be aware of.

"Divers made their way ashore to the base of the cliffs around 2:30 p.m., and at around 3:30 p.m., the body was located. The dive team successfully recovered the remains into their support vessel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The body was taken back to the Coast Guard station in Doolin.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very sad time.”

And a heartbreaking post from Lochlann’s GAA Club – Silverbridge Gfc – says: “Our entire community are mourning the tragic death of Lochlann Murray RIP.”

They add that “Lochlann has been part of this years minor team and in recent years has won the Minor Championship, U16 league and U15 shield”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that “Lochlann was affectionately known to his friends and everyone around the club as Locky”.

"Locky had a great sense of humour and an infectious smile, he always enjoyed the craic with his team mates and coaches,” they add in the online post.

"Anyone that knew Locky was very lucky, he made everyone feel valued, always acknowledging you if you met him.

"There are simply no words to describe the devastating loss of Lochlann, may he Rest in peace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And add that “as a mark of respect all club activities have been suspended”.

Meamnwhile Silverbridge Boxing Club have asked people to consider donating to a fundraiser as “the Murray family would like to fundraise money for the Rockcorry North coast search and recovery unit for their brilliant efforts in bringing Lochlann home”.

See the fundraiser here

The tributes continue to pour in ahead of Lochlann’s Requiem Mass which is set to take place on Thursday 11th July at 11am in St Brigids Church Glassdrummond.

He will later be buried in Creggan Cemetery.