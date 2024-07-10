Northern Ireland weather: Great news for thousands taking part in July 12 parades with 'plenty of dry weather with bright or sunny spells' forecast after rain and drizzle today
And this burst of welcome sunshine comes after everyone throughout Northern Ireland experiencing “cloudy weather” with “outbreaks of rain and drizzle”.
This morning there was “some early mist and hill fog” but we are also told of "drier and brighter spells developing through the afternoon”.
It will be “cool with moderate to fresh northwesterly winds” and a maximum temperature of 15 °C.
Tonight there will be “a few showers around” but “mainly dry with the cloud thinning and breaking at times”.
It will be “breezy around the coast” with a minimum temperature 10 °C.
Tomorrow (Thursday) we can look forward to “a drier and brighter day with occasional sunny spells”, according to the Met Offic
It will be “dry for most although there will be isolated light showers”.
However it will “feel pleasant in any sunshine” with light winds and a maximum temperature of 18 °C.
AND the outlook for Friday to Sunday, according to the meteorologists is: “Plenty of dry weather with bright or sunny spells, feeling pleasant in any sunshine.
"However, occasional showers, these mainly at the weekend.”
