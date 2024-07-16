Major crash outside east Antrim town - police warn motorists to avoid the area
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police and other emergency services are in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on the Belfast Road, Whitehead.
It is the main road running south along the edge of the Co Antrim seaside town.
Local diversions are in place with traffic currently being diverted via the Raw Brae Road.
The PSNI ask: “Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.