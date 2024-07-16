Major crash outside east Antrim town - police warn motorists to avoid the area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police and other emergency services are in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on the Belfast Road, Whitehead.

It is the main road running south along the edge of the Co Antrim seaside town.

Local diversions are in place with traffic currently being diverted via the Raw Brae Road.