Man (80) who dies at scene after being struck by a vehicle in north Belfast is named
Police last night confirmed that an 80-year-old man has died following a collision in north Belfast.
He has been named as John Stewart Moore.Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “John Stewart Moore, from the north Belfast area, was struck by a vehicle on the Antrim Road at around 7.00am and sadly died at the scene.
“We are appealing for information and witnesses.
"Anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage can get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 454 of 15/01/23.”Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/