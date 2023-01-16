He has been named as John Stewart Moore.Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “John Stewart Moore, from the north Belfast area, was struck by a vehicle on the Antrim Road at around 7.00am and sadly died at the scene.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage can get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 454 of 15/01/23.”Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/