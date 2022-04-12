Man arrested after fatal Toome Bypass crash released on bail
The man arrested after a fatal crash on the Toome Bypass has been released on bail pencing further enquiries.
By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 8:45 am
The woman who died was named yesterday as 47-year-old Shauna McDevitt, from Londonderry.
This morning as statement from the PSNI revealed that the man, aged in his 50’s, arrested as part of the investigation into the fatal road traffic collision in Toome on Sunday (10th April) has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.