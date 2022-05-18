Man arrested after stabbing at Belfast flats - victim rushed to hospital

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At approximately 12.20am yesterday (Tuesday 17th May), police received a report that a man, aged in his 30s, had been stabbed following an incident in his flat in Queen’s Parade.
“Officers and colleagues from the NIAS attended the scene, and the man, who had been stabbed a number of times, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
“A 31-year-old man has since been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.”
He added that enquiries are ongoing into this incident and appealed to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the attack or anyone who may have CCTV that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 23 of 17/05/22.”
Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.