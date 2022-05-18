Man arrested after stabbing at Belfast flats - victim rushed to hospital

PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/05/2022 Detectives are appealing for information following a stabbing incident in the New Lodge area of north Belfast in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 17 May). Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: "At approximately 12.20am, police received a report that a man, aged in his 30s had been stabbed following an incident in his flat in Queen's Parade. "Officers and colleagues from the NIAS attended the scene, and the man, who had been stabbed a number of times, was taken to hospital, where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

“A 31-year-old man has since been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.”

He added that enquiries are ongoing into this incident and appealed to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the attack or anyone who may have CCTV that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 23 of 17/05/22.”