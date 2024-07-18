Man arrested after sudden death of a man in his 80s in the Culmore Road area of Londonderry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police this afternoon say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, aged in his 80s, in Londonderry.

They add that the man’s body was discovered on Wednesday afternoon, 17 July, in a house in the Culmore Road area of the city.

A man, aged in his 50s, has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Friday 19 July to determine the cause of death.