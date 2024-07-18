Man arrested after sudden death of a man in his 80s in the Culmore Road area of Londonderry
Police this afternoon say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, aged in his 80s, in Londonderry.
They add that the man’s body was discovered on Wednesday afternoon, 17 July, in a house in the Culmore Road area of the city.
A man, aged in his 50s, has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Friday 19 July to determine the cause of death.
There are no further details at present.
