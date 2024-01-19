Man caught driving whilst disqualified seven times within 11 weeks told police he was doing it 'just because...'

Police have said they have caught a man driving his car illegally seven times since the end of October.

Officers in Newry, Mourne and Down announced this in a post on Facebook.

He was stopped on Thursday evening in Crossgar in mid-Down, a village a few miles east of Ballynahinch.

"Tonight was the seventh time he has been stopped driving disqualified since 29th October 2023,” said police.

Picture of the car which accompanied the PSNI Facebook post

"His passenger – the registered keeper of the car – who was insured on the vehicle, will be reported for aiding and abetting disqualified driving and permitting no insurance.

"The driver was arrested. When he was interviewed and asked about why he drove, he replied ‘just because...’

"He was charged to court in the morning, where he will hopefully be remanded to prison.

"Another dangerous driver off the roads.”