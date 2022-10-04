Man charged in connection with fire that brought Cathedral Quarter to a standstill

In a statement the PSNI reveal that ‘detectives from Musgrave CID have charged an 18-year-old man following a significant fire at the Old Cathedral Buildings in the Church Street area of Belfast, and the burglary of a nearby business premises, during the early hours of Monday, 3rd October’.The statement adds that the man was charged with arson with intent to endanger life, burglary and possession of a Class B controlled drug.As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, 4th October).

Earlier the fire is at the Old Cathedral Building on Donegall Street created motorist havoc with the public advised to expect delays in the Donegall Street, Royal Avenue and York Street areas.

More than 50 fire fighters tackled the large fire in Belfast city centre.

A later Tweet from TrafficwatchNI added: “#Belfast city centre - fire in Cathedral Quarter continues - York St now closed to traffic at Jct Great Patrick St / Frederick St - motorists & pedestrians advised to avoid the area – @NIFRSOFFICIAL attending (08:42)”

In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “NIFRS have been called to reports of a fire in a building at Old Cathedral Building, Belfast at 5.37am on Monday October 3. Eight fire appliances from Belfast, a Command Support Unit from Lisburn, two aerial appliances, 52 firefighters and five officers are in attendance. The incident is ongoing.”

A Tweet from The Deers Head said: “Devastated for our neighbours in the Cathedral Building on Donegal Street this morning. An iconic building full of great businesses on a neglected street is not what the area needs or deserves. Hope everyone is ok.”

The building that was burned hosts a number of small creative businesses.

Tina Calder, owner of Excalibur Press, which has offices in the building, said: “It was just heart breaking as I watched people’s studios go. One man owns a violin making studio – it was gone. There are illustrators in there that have artwork.

“We can see that our offices are probably going to have significant water and smoke damage. All five of my staff are working from home today.”

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the fire in the Old Cathedral Building will be a blow for the many local, independent businesses and creatives and artists in the area.

John Finucane said:

“News that a fire has broken out in the Old Cathedral Building will be a blow for the many local, independent businesses and creatives and artists located in Cathedral Buildings.

“The fire has caused disruption to the area and businesses, while firefighters assess the safety of the building.

“Emergency services are at the scene and responding and I would urge the public to be cautious and to assist the emergency services in whatever way possible."

