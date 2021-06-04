Man dead after tractor ordeal – victim named locally

Charity air ambulance. McAuley Multimedia image

Emergency services were called to the Bregagh Road in Armoy shortly before midday on Friday after the casualty, reported to be aged in his late 70s, was discovered injured in a field.

NI Fire and Rescue (NIFRS) said the man, who has been named locally as John Jamison, had been freed by civilian rescuers prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Mr Jamison was flown to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast by the charity air ambulance where his injuries were initially described as “not life threatening”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dog fouling.

However, he died later in the afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report in relation to an incident involving a male and a tractor at Bregagh Road, Armoy, at approximately midday today (Friday 4 June).

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be life threatening.”

A NIFRS spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph earlier on Friday that someone who came to the injured man’s aid was able to use a specialist vehicle to lift the tractor.

“The casualty had been released using a telehandler before firefighters arrived,” they said.

“Firefighters assisted colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service with transporting the casualty to the Air Ambulance, which then took the casualty to hospital.

“Firefighters then secured the tractor and made the scene safe. The incident was dealt with by 12.30pm,” the spokesperson added.

The Health and Safety Executive said it is making enquiries into an incident in the Armoy area.

The Bregagh Road is best known as the location of the iconic Dark Hedges.