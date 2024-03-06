Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sergeant Green from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 7.25pm on Tuesday evening, 5th March of a collision involving a white BMW 320 and blue Scania lorry.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

"Sadly, the driver of the BMW, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There were no other passengers in the car, and the driver of the lorry was uninjured.

“The road remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place. A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the road traffic collision is ongoing.