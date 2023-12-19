Man in 30s who was passenger in car dies in two-vehicle crash
The collision occurred on the N14 at Manorcunningham at around 7pm on Monday.
The man who died was a passenger in one of the vehicles.
The two drivers were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
The body of the man who died was removed to the hospital’s mortuary where a post-mortem examination will take place.
The N14 at Carrickballydooey, Manorcunningham, remained closed on Tuesday morning pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardai at Letterkenny Garda Station have appealed to anyone who may have information about the collision to contact them.
Any road users who were on the N14 between 6.30pm and 7pm and who may have camera footage, including dashcam, are asked to make it available to investigating gardai.