A man in his 30s has died in a two-vehicle crash in Co Donegal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collision occurred on the N14 at Manorcunningham at around 7pm on Monday.

The man who died was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Male doctor with stethoscope

The two drivers were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body of the man who died was removed to the hospital’s mortuary where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The N14 at Carrickballydooey, Manorcunningham, remained closed on Tuesday morning pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardai at Letterkenny Garda Station have appealed to anyone who may have information about the collision to contact them.