Man in 80s dies after car enters water at Buncrana pier - the same spot where five members of same family died in 2016
Emergency services were alerted to a vehicle in the water at around 7.30am on Sunday.
Following a multi-agency search and recovery operation, the car was recovered from the water.
Gardai said Buncrana pier and the Swilly Road are currently closed to traffic as officers conduct a technical examination.
A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.
The pensioner died at the same spot where the car slid from the pier in 2016 into in Buncrana into Lough Swilly.
Then Sean McGrotty (49), his two sons Mark (12) and Evan McGrotty (8), his partner’s sister 14-year-old Jodie Lee Daniels and her mother Ruth Daniels (57) were killed.
