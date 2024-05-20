Man in 80s dies after car enters water at Buncrana pier - the same spot where five members of same family died in 2016

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 20th May 2024, 07:36 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 07:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Gardai have confirmed that a man in his 80s died after a car went into the water at Buncrana pier in County Donegal.

Emergency services were alerted to a vehicle in the water at around 7.30am on Sunday.

Following a multi-agency search and recovery operation, the car was recovered from the water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gardai said Buncrana pier and the Swilly Road are currently closed to traffic as officers conduct a technical examination.

Buncrana pierBuncrana pier
Buncrana pier

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

The pensioner died at the same spot where the car slid from the pier in 2016 into in Buncrana into Lough Swilly.

Then Sean McGrotty (49), his two sons Mark (12) and Evan McGrotty (8), his partner’s sister 14-year-old Jodie Lee Daniels and her mother Ruth Daniels (57) were killed.

Related topics:BuncranaEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.