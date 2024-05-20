Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gardai have confirmed that a man in his 80s died after a car went into the water at Buncrana pier in County Donegal.

Emergency services were alerted to a vehicle in the water at around 7.30am on Sunday.

Following a multi-agency search and recovery operation, the car was recovered from the water.

Gardai said Buncrana pier and the Swilly Road are currently closed to traffic as officers conduct a technical examination.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

The pensioner died at the same spot where the car slid from the pier in 2016 into in Buncrana into Lough Swilly.