Man in his 30s dies after bonfire site accident

The scene in Larne, County Antrim where a man in his 30s has died.

The man lost his life after falling from a height.

Police and ambulance personnel attended the scene after the fatal incident, which happened just after 9.30pm.

The bonfire, constructed from stacked wooden pallets, is more than 50 feet tall.

The scene of the bonfire tragedy in Antiville, Larne.

It is one of many being built in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland ahead of traditional “Eleventh Night” celebrations.

The fires are lit to usher in the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season – the Twelfth of July.

The construction of the Antiville fire was nearing completion when the incident happened.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police maintained a low-key presence at the bonfire site on Sunday morning.

MP for the area Sammy Wilson, who attended the scene on Saturday night, said the community is in shock.

“My thoughts and sympathy are with this man’s family,” the DUP MP told the PA news agency.

“It is a real tragedy at what is a special time of year for people in the loyalist community.

“The family are well-known in the area, and I am sure this will be greatly felt within the community.”

Mr Wilson said he understood the bonfire would now be removed by members of the community.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police can confirm that a man in his 30’s has died following an accident at a bonfire site in the Fairway area of Larne last night, Saturday July 9th.”

Inspector Adrian Bryan said: “We understand that the man was assisting in the building of the bonfire when this tragic accident occurred. Our thoughts are very much with his family at this time.”

He continued: “Our investigation has commenced and we are appealing for witnesses, especially those who were in the area last night around 10.15pm, to come forward and contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1866 09/07/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

Bonfire builders in the nearby Craigyhill estate are attempting to break a world record for the tallest bonfire, which currently stands at 198 feet.

The builders said they will continue with their record bid in tribute to the man’s memory.

John Stewart, Ulster Unionist MLA for East Antrim, has expressed his condolences to the family.

“This is absolutely tragic news and my thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the man’s family, friends and the entire community at this really difficult time,” Mr Stewart said.

“This was a terrible accident and the local community will rally round to give the family as much support as possible.”