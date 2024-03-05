Man injured when shots fired into living room of property in Rathfriland in early hours of morning

NIAS

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: "Police received a report that two shots had been fired through the front window of a residential property at around 12.35am, causing minor injuries to a man who was in the living room at the time.

"Three other people were also in the property at the time of the incident, but thankfully were not injured.

"An investigation has commenced and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Wright's Park area at this time. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have dashcam or doorbell footage which could help the investigation, should contact Police on 101 quoting reference 42 of 05/03/2024."

