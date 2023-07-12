News you can trust since 1737
Man rushed to hospital after falling from burning bonfire in Newtownards

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service have rushed a man to hospital after he fell from a burning bonfire.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:01 BST

The incident happened yesterday (July 11) at a bonfire on the Portaferry Road, Newtownards.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 22.05 following reports of an incident on Portaferry Road, Newtownards.

They said that they despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and Emergency Crew to the incident at 22.30pm.

It’s understood the incident is linked to a fall from a bonfire.

It has been reported that the individual was conscious and breathing at the scene and was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police responded to a report of an incident at a bonfire in the Portaferry Road area of Newtownards on Tuesday July 11th.

"One person has been taken to hospital.”

Screen shot of man falling from bonfireScreen shot of man falling from bonfire
Screen shot of man falling from bonfire
Crowds gather round man after his fall from lit bonfireCrowds gather round man after his fall from lit bonfire
Crowds gather round man after his fall from lit bonfire
