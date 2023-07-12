The incident happened yesterday (July 11) at a bonfire on the Portaferry Road, Newtownards.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 22.05 following reports of an incident on Portaferry Road, Newtownards.

They said that they despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and Emergency Crew to the incident at 22.30pm.

It’s understood the incident is linked to a fall from a bonfire.

It has been reported that the individual was conscious and breathing at the scene and was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police responded to a report of an incident at a bonfire in the Portaferry Road area of Newtownards on Tuesday July 11th.

"One person has been taken to hospital.”

Screen shot of man falling from bonfire