News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Local councillor praises emergency services as male who falls from bonfire is reported to have suffered numerous injuries

A local councillor has praised the emergency services for their swift response after a man had to be rushed to hospital after falling from a burning bonfire.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:01 BST- 2 min read

The incident occurred at the Eleventh Night bonfire on the Portaferry Road, Newtownards.

A video has circulated online of the scene which shows the man appearing to fall from the pyre before members of the public rush to his aid.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another male was also observed climbing down from the bonfire after it had been lit, although he got to the ground without any complications.

Crowds gather round man after his fall from lit bonfireCrowds gather round man after his fall from lit bonfire
Crowds gather round man after his fall from lit bonfire
Most Popular

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 22.05pm following reports of an incident on Portaferry Road, Newtownards on Tuesday night (July 11).

They said that they despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and Emergency Crew to the incident at 22.30pm.

It was reported at the time that the male was was conscious and breathing at the scene before being taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Independent Councillor for Ards and North Down Council, Mr Steven Irvine, who was at the bonfire, gave an eyewitness account about the 'freak accident' in the town.

"The last I heard was that the left-hand side of the man's body is hurt," he said.

"I'm not 100% certain but I've been informed that he's broken his leg, hip, ribs and potentially a collapsed lung.

"I was at the bonfire and I would like to say a massive thank you to the emergency services who quickly arrived at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The male was carried on a stretcher to the local Fire Station before paramedics arrived to work on him.

"The local community Police should also be commended as they got in touch and I was able to liaise with them and stop any rumours being spread.

"It was a really freak accident as it looks like a bit of wood has come away and unfortunately the man has fallen from quite a height.

"If it wasn't for the emergency services, I wouldn't like to think what could have potentially happened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I would like to wish the male involved a very speedy recovery."

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police responded to a report of an incident at a bonfire in the Portaferry Road area of Newtownards on Tuesday, July 11.

"One person has been taken to hospital.”

Related topics:PoliceRoyal Victoria Hospital