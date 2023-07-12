The incident occurred at the Eleventh Night bonfire on the Portaferry Road, Newtownards.

A video has circulated online of the scene which shows the man appearing to fall from the pyre before members of the public rush to his aid.

Another male was also observed climbing down from the bonfire after it had been lit, although he got to the ground without any complications.

Crowds gather round man after his fall from lit bonfire

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 22.05pm following reports of an incident on Portaferry Road, Newtownards on Tuesday night (July 11).

They said that they despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and Emergency Crew to the incident at 22.30pm.

It was reported at the time that the male was was conscious and breathing at the scene before being taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Independent Councillor for Ards and North Down Council, Mr Steven Irvine, who was at the bonfire, gave an eyewitness account about the 'freak accident' in the town.

"The last I heard was that the left-hand side of the man's body is hurt," he said.

"I'm not 100% certain but I've been informed that he's broken his leg, hip, ribs and potentially a collapsed lung.

"I was at the bonfire and I would like to say a massive thank you to the emergency services who quickly arrived at the scene.

"The male was carried on a stretcher to the local Fire Station before paramedics arrived to work on him.

"The local community Police should also be commended as they got in touch and I was able to liaise with them and stop any rumours being spread.

"It was a really freak accident as it looks like a bit of wood has come away and unfortunately the man has fallen from quite a height.

"If it wasn't for the emergency services, I wouldn't like to think what could have potentially happened.

"I would like to wish the male involved a very speedy recovery."

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police responded to a report of an incident at a bonfire in the Portaferry Road area of Newtownards on Tuesday, July 11.