All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Man to appear in court charged with assault on police and grievous bodily harm with intent

Detectives investigating an assault in the Ballynahone Crescent area of Armagh on Tuesday afternoon, 16th January have charged a man to court.
By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Jan 2024, 15:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Traffic disruption possible throughout Northern Ireland tomorrow due to a number...

The 40-year-old has been charged with assault on police and grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning, 18th January.

PSNIPSNI
PSNI
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, a 53-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation, has since been released from police custody following questioning.