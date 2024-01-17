Man to appear in court charged with assault on police and grievous bodily harm with intent
Detectives investigating an assault in the Ballynahone Crescent area of Armagh on Tuesday afternoon, 16th January have charged a man to court.
The 40-year-old has been charged with assault on police and grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning, 18th January.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Meanwhile, a 53-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation, has since been released from police custody following questioning.