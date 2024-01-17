Drivers are being advised to anticipate potential traffic disruption throughout Northern Ireland tomorrow (January 18) due to a number of planned parades taking place across the city.

In a statement police in Belfast said they will implement temporary traffic diversions throughout the city to facilitate the parades as they set off from 11am.

There will be diversions around Belfast City Centre, as all the parades converge on Belfast City Hall.

Speeches start at midday and it is expected that dispersal will be after 1.00pm.

Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic, but to avoid potential delays in the city centre, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.

The statement adds that motorists and members of the public are also advised to anticipate some disruption to traffic in Londonderry tomorrow due to two planned parades in the city.The first parade leaves from Altnagelvin at 10.30am and makes it way from the Waterside to Guildhall Square.

The route is along Glendermott Road, Dales Corner, King Street Expressway, past Waterside Train Station, onto Duke Street and across the top deck (city bound) of Craigavon Bridge onto Carlisle Road, into The Diamond, down Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square.At 11am, a second parade leaves from Strand Road with participants making their way to Guildhall Square.

The route is along Strand Road, Queens Quay, Waterloo Square, Waterloo Street, through The Diamond, down Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square.Dispersal time at Guildhall Square is expected to be at around 12.30pm. No roads will be closed during either parade.

Officers will be on the ground to monitor and assist with the flow of traffic. To avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible. Motorists who will be in the area at the time are urged to drive with extra caution.

Magherafelt and Cookstown

Police are also advising of possible traffic disruption in Magherafelt and Cookstown on Thursday 18th January due to rallies which have been organised to take place in both towns.

The rallies are planned for The Diamond area of Magherafelt between 11am and 12.30pm and in the Old Post Road area of Cookstown between 1pm and 2pm.

To avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible and motorists who will be in either area at the times stated are urged to drive with extra caution.

Omagh and Enniskillen