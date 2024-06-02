Man who drowned in Co Tyrone lake tragedy was relation of well-known Sinn Fein politicians

Carrick Lough Aughnacloy. Daera image

​Tributes have been paid to a man in his 20s who died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Co Tyrone.

Fiachra O Faolain was a nephew of Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew and former Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew.

It is understood Mr O Faolain entered Carrick Lough in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy around 11pm on Saturday.

Police, Fire Service personnel and Community Search and Rescue volunteers were all involved in the search for him.

His body was recovered from the water on Sunday.

Colm Gildernew issued a statement on behalf of the O Faolain family.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of our nephew Fiachra O Faolain after a tragic accident in Carrick Lough on Saturday evening," he said.

"Our immediate thoughts are with Fiachra's mummy, our sister Fiona, daddy Shane and his siblings Dearbhla, Roisin, Meabh, Daithi and Dualtach and the wider O Faolain and Gildernew families at this immensely difficult time.

"Fiachra was a much loved, loving and caring young man with a bright future ahead of him and he will be remembered fondly by all who knew and loved him.

"On behalf of Fiachra's family, and our wider family circle, I want to extend our sincerest thanks and gratitude to the emergency services for all of their efforts and support.

"As the family begins to process this devastating and unimaginable loss, I would urge the media to respect their request for privacy at this time."

A PSNI statement said: "Police will make inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death and a post-mortem will take place in due course, however at present the death is not believed to be suspicious.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased."

The death comes just two weeks after another drowning tragedy when Ronan Hawthorne, 37, died after entering the water at the Hogg’s Quarry area of the Tobermore Road in Magherafelt on Sunday May 19 during a spell of hot weather.