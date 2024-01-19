All Sections
Message to farmers in Causeway area: get anti-theft markings on trailers for free

The PSNI are advising farmers on the north coast to get their trailers marked with anti-theft devices – for free.
By Adam Kula
Published 19th Jan 2024, 21:27 GMT
The marking service will take place at Hunter Kane & Sons on the Lagavara Road, Ballintoy, on Thursday, February 8.

It will be held between 1pm and 5pm.

PSNI crime statics for rural thefts and burglaries show that in the year to October, the top five regions for such crimes were:

Fermanagh and Omagh (41), Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (40), Newry, Mourne and Down (35), Antrim and Newtownabbey (23) and Causeway Coast and Glens (20).

Across all districts the annual tally was 240 such cases.