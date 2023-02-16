News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Michaela Curran: Funeral arrangements released for mother-of-three killed in St Valentine's Day crash as fundraising campaign approaches £7,000

Funeral details have been released for Michaela Curran, one of the three road crash fatalities on St Valentine’s Day.

By Adam Kula
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

Meanwhile, a fundraising webpage set up to aid with her funeral costs is (at time of writing) approaching the £7,000-mark.

Mrs Curran, a married mother-of-three, aged 35, died as a result of a one-vehicle mid-afternoon crash in the Bishops Brae area on the southern edge of Downpatrick town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A few hours later, a pensioner died in a crash in Co Antrim.

The picture submitted to Funeral Times of Mrs Michaela Curran
Most Popular

Police said the man, in his 70s, was killed in a collision between a car and a motorbike in the Bann Road area of Ballymoney at around 6.25pm.

A man in his 40s then died on Tuesday evening, also in Co Antrim.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said the man, who was a pedestrian, was struck by a vehicle in the Randalstown Road area of Antrim just after 10pm.

The funeral details for Mrs Curran (nee Walsh) state that she died “suddenly” and was the “dearly beloved wife of Kyle and loving mother to Emma, Daniel and James”.

Her death notice states: “Funeral from 22 Hunters Mill, Downpatrick on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10:30 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick’s Church, Downpatrick.

"Interment afterwards in Struell Cemetery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"House private. Family, close friends, and neighbours welcome.

"Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter, sons and all her family circle.”

One Patricia Rhodes, a Downpatrick florist, wrote on Wednesday on Facebook: “There are just no words I have to comprehend the tragic loss of you Michaela Curran.

"I have played this over and over in my head, and I will continue to do so for months and years to come.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I will ask myself a million ‘what ifs’, but nothing is going to bring you back…

"May God have mercy on your beautiful soul Michaela. Look after Kyle and your children from above and may God grant them the strength to get through the days, weeks and months ahead xx.”

Her Facebook page then directs people to a GoFundMe page entitled “Help with the cost of Michaela’s Funeral”.

It describes the deceased as “a vibrant, fun, energetic character” whose death “has left our community and surrounding areas in deep shock”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It states that “every penny will be going to the family”.

At time of writing, the target was £5,000, and £6,866 had been raised in all.

MLA who just lost parents to Bangor house blaze hits out at serial arson attacker as 'evil thug and absolute idiot'

Day of disruption looms on Tuesday (February 21) as unions merge strike actions into one big joint walk-out

DownpatrickPoliceFacebook