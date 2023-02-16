Meanwhile, a fundraising webpage set up to aid with her funeral costs is (at time of writing) approaching the £7,000-mark.

Mrs Curran, a married mother-of-three, aged 35, died as a result of a one-vehicle mid-afternoon crash in the Bishops Brae area on the southern edge of Downpatrick town.

A few hours later, a pensioner died in a crash in Co Antrim.

The picture submitted to Funeral Times of Mrs Michaela Curran

Police said the man, in his 70s, was killed in a collision between a car and a motorbike in the Bann Road area of Ballymoney at around 6.25pm.

A man in his 40s then died on Tuesday evening, also in Co Antrim.

Police said the man, who was a pedestrian, was struck by a vehicle in the Randalstown Road area of Antrim just after 10pm.

The funeral details for Mrs Curran (nee Walsh) state that she died “suddenly” and was the “dearly beloved wife of Kyle and loving mother to Emma, Daniel and James”.

Her death notice states: “Funeral from 22 Hunters Mill, Downpatrick on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10:30 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick’s Church, Downpatrick.

"Interment afterwards in Struell Cemetery.

"House private. Family, close friends, and neighbours welcome.

"Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter, sons and all her family circle.”

One Patricia Rhodes, a Downpatrick florist, wrote on Wednesday on Facebook: “There are just no words I have to comprehend the tragic loss of you Michaela Curran.

"I have played this over and over in my head, and I will continue to do so for months and years to come.

"I will ask myself a million ‘what ifs’, but nothing is going to bring you back…

"May God have mercy on your beautiful soul Michaela. Look after Kyle and your children from above and may God grant them the strength to get through the days, weeks and months ahead xx.”

Her Facebook page then directs people to a GoFundMe page entitled “Help with the cost of Michaela’s Funeral”.

It describes the deceased as “a vibrant, fun, energetic character” whose death “has left our community and surrounding areas in deep shock”.

It states that “every penny will be going to the family”.