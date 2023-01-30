All an MoD spokesman would say was that it has yet to receive a request for MACA (military aid to the civil authority) concerning the matter.

MACA was engaged during the Covid pandemic to supply military medics to assist with vaccination.

Questioned last month in the Lords about the prospect of the army (and other wings of the armed forces) stepping in during strike action, MoD junior minister baroness Goldie had said: “I can say that despite the complex range of national security threats we face, our Armed Forces are also heroes of the public sector. We will always be the ultimate guarantor of national resilience.

Fire engine at RAF Brize Norton

"That applies equally when industrial action compromises the safe operation of core functions of the state as when flooding or fire threatens the homes and lives of British citizens.”

It comes as some 94% of the firefighters in Northern Ireland voted in a strike ballot to back industrial action.

That result was based on turnout of 68% (specifically, the number of individuals entitled to vote in Northern Ireland was 1,541, and the number of votes cast was 1,052).

Meanwhile across the whole UK the turnout was 73%, with 88% of voters backing strike action.

The FBU has stated that the ballot was fuelled by growing dissatisfaction over pay.

It says that since 2010, firefighters have suffered a 12% drop in real terms earnings – around £4,000 a year on average – and that in the same period, around one in five firefighter jobs have been cut.

The strike ballot opened on December 5, and closed on January 30.

Meanwhile, the NI Fire and Rescue Service issued a statement this evening, in the name of interim chief Andy Hearn, saying: “I fully respect and recognise the outcome of the ballot.

"I wholly support a pay increase for our firefighters and absolutely recognise the right of firefighters to participate in peaceful strike action.

"This is a national issue which we are closely monitoring. We will continue to engage with the FBU, National Joint Council, Department of Health and other key stakeholders.

“As an organisation we have a legal responsibility to prepare for strike action and a legal responsibility to deliver our statutory duty.

"In terms of contingency planning, discussions are ongoing with the FBU to reach clarity about the special arrangements they are prepared to agree for NIFRS which would enable Firefighters to respond to certain categories of high risk calls, should a strike go ahead.

“We recognise that the outcome of this ballot may cause concern or feelings of uncertainty amongst the community that we serve.

"I want to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to resolve this national issue.

"We will know more about what this ballot means for us as a service in the coming days and weeks and we will continue to provide updates as appropriate.”

