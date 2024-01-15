All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Missing youngster (13) Grayson Magill who was reported to be last seen wearing a parka coat with fur hood has turned up 'safe and well'

Teenager Grayson Magill, who was reported missing, has accoring to the PSNI turned up ‘safe and well’.
By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Jan 2024, 08:48 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 15:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Traffic & Travel: Met Office Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place fr...

An earlier A post on Police West Belfast said he was last seen ‘around 22:45 hours on 14th January 2024 in the area of the Euro Spar on Donegall Road, Belfast” – but he is now said to be ‘safe and well’.

The appeal has been cancelled.

Related topics:PSNI