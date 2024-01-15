Missing youngster (13) Grayson Magill who was reported to be last seen wearing a parka coat with fur hood has turned up 'safe and well'
Teenager Grayson Magill, who was reported missing, has accoring to the PSNI turned up ‘safe and well’.
An earlier A post on Police West Belfast said he was last seen ‘around 22:45 hours on 14th January 2024 in the area of the Euro Spar on Donegall Road, Belfast” – but he is now said to be ‘safe and well’.
The appeal has been cancelled.