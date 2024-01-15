A Yellow Warning is now in place for Snow and Ice throughout Northern Ireland.

The Met Office Yellow Weather warning is in place between 3am today (January 15) and 9am on Tue 16 Jan 2024.

The Met Office say thjs will bring showers, increasingly falling as snow, bringing some disruption to parts of Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, drivers face being stranded as Arctic air bringing snow and ice threatens to cause travel disruption in parts of the UK.

National Highways has issued a severe weather alert for snow affecting the north west, with road users advised to plan ahead, and some rural communities warned they could be temporarily cut off.

Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said that temperatures will be about 5C to 6C lower than usual for this time of year.

In Scotland, a similar warning is in place in northern areas until midnight on Monday.

The warning area will then spread across the whole of Scotland and into northern England on Tuesday.

A snow warning will be in place from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday across Northern Ireland, northern and western Scotland, parts of northern England and Wales.

The Met Office has also issued a warning for snow and ice in parts of East Anglia, including Norwich, which runs from 7am on Monday until midnight.

Mr Eslick said: “Especially towards the North where we do have these warnings, we’re likely to see some travel disruption.

The cold weather continues across Northern Ireland with a light covering of snow in Enniskillen.

“So we would recommend people stick to the main roads and avoid country lanes where possible.

“These are the places that aren’t going to see any gritting or any road clearances for the next couple of days.

“So we recommend people take their time, make sure they have time to do their cars in the mornings, and go steady.”

He said: “So essentially we’re looking at a strong northerly wind which is bringing in Arctic airmass which is cold, which is bringing in these wintry showers.”