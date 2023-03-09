Moira road tragedy: baby boy was from Lurgan, death notice reveals
The one-year-old boy who died in a horrific road collision in Moira yesterday was from Lurgan, according to a newly published death notice.
A woman aged in her 60s, who is understood to be the child’s grandmother, is still being treated in hospital.
A notice posted on the Funeral Times website on Thursday morning said: “Baby Frank Michael McIlduff (College Grove, Lurgan), March 8, 2023 as a result of a tragic road accident.“Precious son of Fra and Mary and a much loved grandson of Pauline and the late Francis McIlduff and Margaret and Michael Gracey.“House private, for immediate family and close friends only.“Saint Philomena, our friend in Heaven, look after him.”
In an earlier statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that a boy has died and a woman is seriously injured following a single road traffic collision in the Meeting Street area of Moira yesterday, Wednesday 8th March.”
Detective Sergeant Harrison said: "We received a report shortly after 1.40pm that a lorry and two pedestrians had been involved in a road traffic collision.
“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the other emergency services. Sadly the boy, aged one, died at the scene.
"A woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries."
The detective sergeant continued: “The road has since fully reopened to all traffic and our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.
“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Meeting Street or Main Street areas at this time, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 969 08/03/23.”