Mother of inspirational teen to tell heartfelt story at festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Donal Walsh: A Story of Hope, is scheduled to take place at Forthspring, Springfield Road, on Tuesday, February 6 at 7.30pm.

At the event Donal's mum Elma will join 4 Corners host Gerard Sowney to talk about how she is continuing to honour her son’s legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donal from Co Kerry was diagnosed with terminal cancer in his teens and during his life spread an anti-suicide message of living life to the full.

Emma Walsh and her son Donal

Sadly, after raising awareness through his writing and TV appearances such as Brendan O’Connor’s The Saturday Night Show, Donal passed away in 2013.

To honour her son, Elma set up the Donal Walsh #Livelife Foundation to promote her son’s passionate anti-suicide #Livelife message.

Speaking of Tuesday night's event Elma said: “When I was asked to take part and heard what the festival was about, I was delighted to have been asked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s a great initiative to get people from different cultures and backgrounds together.

“I’ll be talking about Donal who was diagnosed terminal but didn’t let that dictate what was left of his time here, he didn’t give up.

“I hope that people will take the message away from this event that they should not give up on hope, we must all make an extra effort to get more involved & more supportive not only of our own community but to involve other communities also.”

Now in its 12th year, the 4 Corners Festival was conceived as a way to inspire people from across the city to transform it for the peace and wellbeing of all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival features a range of music, discussion, sport and faith-inspired events and will run from February 1 to 11 in venues in all four corners of the city.

At Donal Walsh: A Story of Hope the Fitzroy Collective will be performing songs from their Gospel According To Sinead O’Connor.

Shannon Campbell, 4 Corners committee member, said: “We are very much looking forward to hearing from Elma Walsh at this year’s festival.

“Elma’s reputation precedes her as being an uplifting, inspiring presence wherever she goes - just as her son, Donal, whose story she’ll be telling - was. Donal has touched the lives of countless young people during both his life on earth, and indeed since his passing, and 4 Corners are honoured to be a part of sharing Donal’s important hope filled message over 10 years on.

“It’s sure to be a very special evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s theme OUR STORIES…Towards A Culture Of Hope is about showcasing our city and our people’s stories reflecting the essence of belonging and unity within the city’s diverse community.

The upcoming festival’s suite of events is designed to entice people out of their own ‘corners’ of the city and into new places where they will encounter new perspectives, new ideas and hopefully meet new friends.

The 4 Corners Festival is supported by The Executive Office's Central Good Relations Fund, The Department of Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund and Belfast City Council Good Relations Fund.

All festival events are free of charge, with most open to the public, although advance booking of tickets is mandatory. Select events will be streamed online on the official 4 Corners Festival YouTube and Facebook accounts.