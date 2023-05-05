Motorbike rider Aidy Clarkin, 43, named as fatal victim of Co Londonderry rural road crash

He was 43-year-old Aidy Clarkin from the Draperstown area.

The single vehicle crash happened on the Lisnamuck Road, Tobermore, yesterday, some time after 5pm.

He died at the scene.

Aidy Clarkin

The Facebook account of one MB Clarkin has posted the following message: “It is with deepest regret and overwhelming sadness I share this sad news. My nephew Aidan lost his life this afternoon the result of a motorbike accident.

"My sincere condolences to his mother Teresa her family Vincent, Louise, Anthony and Tanya and their families! May Aidan rest in eternal peace.”

A funeral notice with K Murray undertakers said: “Clarkin, Aidan Paul,43 years. Died May 4 in a motorbike accident.

"Loving son of Teresa and the late Gerard RIP. Brother of Vincent, Louise (Donnelly) Tanya & Anthony, and stepfather Richie.

The crash location on a map of Co Londonderry, and a snapshot of the road

"Brother in law of Mark, Sean. Uncle of late Lauren RIP, Toni, Caitlin, Kyle, Grace, Nicole, Mikey, Charlotte, Lexi, Jamie.

"Sadly missed by his loving mother, brothers, sisters, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and wider family circle. Funeral arrangements later.”

The PSNI said the investigation is ongoing and Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1531 of 04/05/23.

Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

