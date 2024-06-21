Motorcyclist Richard Edwards, 68, from the Londonderry area, died following a collision with a police vehicle near Maydown Police Station on Wednesday, June 19, 2024

The motorcyclist who died following a collision with a police vehicle has been named as Richard Edwards.

The 68-year-old from the Londonderry area died following the incident close to Maydown Police Station on Wednesday.

Police have said an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “We received a report shortly after 1pm of a collision involving a police vehicle driven by a contracted member of police staff and a motorcycle in the vicinity of Maydown Police Station.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service; however, the motorcyclist sadly passed away later in hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation is now under way to establish the circumstances.