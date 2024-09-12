An 18-year-old has died in a single-car crash in Park, outside Claudy, on Thursday.

Police have named the teenager as Noah Karran.

The collision took place on the Learmount Road in Park, near Claudy, at around 9am on Thursday.

"Eighteen-year-old Noah Karran from the Londonderry area was driving a silver Saab on the Learmount Road when the collision occurred," said Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit.

"We are investigating the circumstances of the crash and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries."