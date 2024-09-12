18-year-old man is named by police after passing away in a single-vehicle crash outside Claudy
Police have named the teenager as Noah Karran.
The collision took place on the Learmount Road in Park, near Claudy, at around 9am on Thursday.
"Eighteen-year-old Noah Karran from the Londonderry area was driving a silver Saab on the Learmount Road when the collision occurred," said Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit.
"We are investigating the circumstances of the crash and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries."
Those with information are encouraged to call 101, quoting reference 275 12/09/24, or submit information on the PSNI's website.
