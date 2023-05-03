The firm has laid the blame at “significant changes in its operating environment, including global economic challenges and increased competition”.

Employees were informed today (Wednesday) of its “intention to realign production capacity with revised sales forecasts by reducing its headcount by around 180 people”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the company said: “We recognise this is a difficult time for employees, but the decision has been taken after exhausting other options and to best position the company to return to growth as the market stabilises.

Norbrook has announced that the company is cutting around 180 jobs due to 'significant changes in its operating environment'

“We are currently exploring ways to minimise the need for compulsory redundancies, which will include offering voluntary redundancy packages, and we will enter into a period of consultation with our employees.

Liam Nagle, Chairman and CEO of Norbrook said: “In response to higher sales predictions, Norbrook invested over £10million in FY23, primarily in increased headcount that would support increased manufacturing and product release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, in the past year, a challenging global economic environment, together with increased competition in the animal health sector, has impacted on our ability to achieve anticipated sales growth.

“We have taken a number of actions to address these challenges but, regrettably, the actions taken to date are not enough and we have had to make the difficult decision to reduce our headcount.

“This decision has been taken to best position the company for the future and enable a return to growth as the market stabilises. Going forward, the animal health sector is still a significant market globally and we have demonstrated our ability to manufacture, test and release products in FY23.

“We therefore have many reasons to be confident about future growth. However, these actions are necessary in the current environment in order to build a sustainable business for the long-term future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company was founded in 1969 by the late Lord Ballyedmond and has three sites in Newry.

Liz Kimmins, Sinn Féin MLA for Newry & Armagh, said: “Very worrying news that approximately 180 jobs at Norbrook are under threat.

“Norbrook is a huge local employer, and this announcement has understandably caused significant concern for workers, their families and the wider community.