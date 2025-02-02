Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a serious assault which occurred at the Eia Street area of north Belfast.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Faulkner said that on Friday, January 31, a 19-year-old man was walking in the area when three men wearing dark coloured tracksuits got out of a dark coloured car.

It was reported that one of the men was armed with an unknown weapon and stabbed the 19-year-old male in the eye.

The male was taken to hospital for his injuries, which required a number of stitches and the male suffered nerve damage behind the eye following the incident.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 881 01/02/25.