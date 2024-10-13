23-year-old man arrested after police recover suspected class B drugs worth an estimated £2,300 from car in Londonderry
Sergeant Moore said that officers stopped a car on Friday night (October 11) during a proactive vehicle check point at the Glenshane Road area of the city.
This resulted in officers recovering a quantity of suspected class B controlled drugs from the vehicle.
“Assisted by colleagues from the Waterside Neighbourhood Team, a search was conducted under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a sum of cash, a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs and other drugs paraphernalia were seized from a property in the city," Sergeant Moore outlined.
“A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of various drugs related offences and remains in police custody at this time.
“We remain committed to tackling both the supply of drugs in our community and disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of crime. Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.
“It’s crucial that any suspected illicit activity is flagged so that action can be taken, and I’m appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
