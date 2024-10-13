Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers have arrested a 23-year-old man after recovering a quantity of suspected class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £2,300 in Londonderry.

Sergeant Moore said that officers stopped a car on Friday night (October 11) during a proactive vehicle check point at the Glenshane Road area of the city.

This resulted in officers recovering a quantity of suspected class B controlled drugs from the vehicle.

“Assisted by colleagues from the Waterside Neighbourhood Team, a search was conducted under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a sum of cash, a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs and other drugs paraphernalia were seized from a property in the city," Sergeant Moore outlined.

“A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of various drugs related offences and remains in police custody at this time.

“We remain committed to tackling both the supply of drugs in our community and disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of crime. Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.