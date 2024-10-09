24-year-old man appears in court charged with the manslaughter of Kyle McDermott
Mr McDermott, 24, died after an incident in Ballymagorry, a village to the north of Strabane, on Sunday.
24-year-old Daniel Patrick Hanna, of Victoria Road, Strabane, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and spoke to confirm he understood the charge.
A lawyer for Mr Hanna made no bail application and the case was adjourned until October 31 in Strabane.
On Tuesday, police made a specific appeal for information for the occupants of a blue-coloured car, which was parked near the scene, to assist with the investigation.
The police believe one of the occupants captured mobile footage of the incident.
They further asked anyone who was in the Victoria Road area between 6pm to midnight on Sunday with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
A host of tributes were published online after Mr McDermott’s death was made public.
His former employer, construction firm McGettigan Homes, posted online about the 24-year-old: “Kyle with his father Stephen and brother Arden worked with our company for a number of years.
“Kyle was a very talented digger driver and enjoyed creating numerous videos from his cabin showing his extended skills.
“He was a great asset to our company and his tragic passing has sorely affected us all.
“We are thinking of Kyle’s partner Chloe, his dad Stephen, mum Claire, his brothers, sister, extended family and friends at this very difficult time. Rest in peace Kyle.”
Funeral details for Mr McDermott are yet to be confirmed.
