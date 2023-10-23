A church service is to take place at West Kirk Presbyterian Church today to mark the 30th anniversary of the Shankill Road bombing.

Rev David Clawson, minister of West Kirk Presbyterian Church, will lead the service at 12:30pm to which relatives of the nine people murdered that day along with survivors of the explosion, first responders, members of the local community and other guests have been invited.

The Rev Alan Conly, minister of Woodvale Methodist Church, and Rev Tracey McRoberts, Rector of St Mathew’s Church of Ireland will also take part. The address will be given by the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Right Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney.

Nine people, including two young girls, were killed in the no-warning bombing of Frizzell’s fish shop, while dozens were injured.

A general view of the Shankill Bomb which occurred thirty years ago today

One of the IRA bombers was also killed in the blast.

The victims were the fish shop owner, John Frizzell, 63, his daughter Sharon McBride, 29, Michael Morrison, 27, his partner Evelyn Baird, 27, their daughter, Michelle, seven, George Williamson, 63, Gillian Williamson, 49, Wilma McKee, 38, and Leanne Murray, 13.

A bell will be rang nine times, a single toll each minute for every victim at today’s service.

A memorial granite clock inscribed with the names of the Shankill victims will be unveiled at the bomb site and a ‘Living Memorial’ of nine mature trees next to the church will be dedicated.

Gary Lenaghan, a member of the Shankill Bomb Support Group, believes the 'Living Memorial' is a fitting tribute for those of all ages to pay their respects.

He said: "The site will keep alive the memory of those who passed away.

"Nine evergreen trees have been planted that change colour throughout the season, with each tree being dedicated to a person who passed away in the bombing.

"Whilst we pay respects every year to those who lost their life, the 30th anniversary is a significant milestone and we wanted to acknowledge that.

"Some family members of those who passed away are getting older and this site will allow them and the next generation of people to pay their respects."