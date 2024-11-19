Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 33-year-old man was extradited from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland where he is sought to stand trial for offences of assault causing harm, coercive control, and contravention of a safety order, theft and possession of a weapon.

The offences occurred in the Monaghan area in 2020 and 2021.

The man was arrested in Northern Ireland on February 27, 2024 and today (Tuesday) has completed the proceedings with his successful extradition to the Republic of Ireland.

Sergeant Davey from PSNI’s International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work closely with An Garda Síochána to locate and arrest persons sought for extradition.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling violence against women and girls and today’s extradition delivers on our assurance of the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and supporting victims.