33-year-old man extradited to the Republic of Ireland from Northern Ireland to stand trial for a series of offences

A 33-year-old man was extradited from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland where he is sought to stand trial for offences of assault causing harm, coercive control, and contravention of a safety order, theft and possession of a weapon.

The offences occurred in the Monaghan area in 2020 and 2021.

The man was arrested in Northern Ireland on February 27, 2024 and today (Tuesday) has completed the proceedings with his successful extradition to the Republic of Ireland.

Sergeant Davey from PSNI’s International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work closely with An Garda Síochána to locate and arrest persons sought for extradition.

A 33-year-old man was extradited from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland today (November 19) where he is sought to stand trial for offences
A 33-year-old man was extradited from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland today (November 19) where he is sought to stand trial for offences

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling violence against women and girls and today’s extradition delivers on our assurance of the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and supporting victims.

“Our message is clear that Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions. We will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

