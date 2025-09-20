80-year-old man dies week after three-vehicle collision in County Antrim
Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the Moorfields Road in Ballymena last week.
Police said Robert Russell Bamber, 80, from the Ballymena area, who was known by his family and friends as Roy, died in hospital on Friday.
Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Shortly after 7.05pm on Wednesday 10th September it was reported a blue Toyota Aygo, a white Citroen Berlingo and a white Audi A3 were involved in a collision at the Moorfields Road, Ballymena at the junction of the Tully Road.
“Mr Bamber, who was driving the Toyota Aygo, was taken to hospital for his injuries but sadly passed away on Friday 19th September.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has CCTV or other footage which could assist inquiries is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1396 10/09/25.