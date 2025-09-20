80-year-old man dies week after three-vehicle collision in County Antrim

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 20th Sep 2025, 14:29 BST
Robert Russell Bamber, 80, from the Ballymena area, has died following a road traffic collisionplaceholder image
Robert Russell Bamber, 80, from the Ballymena area, has died following a road traffic collision
An elderly man has died following a road crash in Co Antrim.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the Moorfields Road in Ballymena last week.

Police said Robert Russell Bamber, 80, from the Ballymena area, who was known by his family and friends as Roy, died in hospital on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Shortly after 7.05pm on Wednesday 10th September it was reported a blue Toyota Aygo, a white Citroen Berlingo and a white Audi A3 were involved in a collision at the Moorfields Road, Ballymena at the junction of the Tully Road.

“Mr Bamber, who was driving the Toyota Aygo, was taken to hospital for his injuries but sadly passed away on Friday 19th September.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has CCTV or other footage which could assist inquiries is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1396 10/09/25.

Related topics:BallymenaCCTVPoliceToyota
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice