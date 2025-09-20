Robert Russell Bamber, 80, from the Ballymena area, has died following a road traffic collision

An elderly man has died following a road crash in Co Antrim.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the Moorfields Road in Ballymena last week.

Police said Robert Russell Bamber, 80, from the Ballymena area, who was known by his family and friends as Roy, died in hospital on Friday.

Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Shortly after 7.05pm on Wednesday 10th September it was reported a blue Toyota Aygo, a white Citroen Berlingo and a white Audi A3 were involved in a collision at the Moorfields Road, Ballymena at the junction of the Tully Road.

“Mr Bamber, who was driving the Toyota Aygo, was taken to hospital for his injuries but sadly passed away on Friday 19th September.”