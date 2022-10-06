Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) in call centres across the UK are on strike today with further strikes planned for October 10, 20 and 24.

Northern Ireland union representative Erin Massey said: "It was not an easy ask to request our 999 staff to come out in solidarity but, they are coming out in large numbers, although they understand the importance of their role to the public.”

She said that members “fully disagreed with the contempt shown to them by the company who can dish out millions of profits to themselves in pay rises and bonuses including the shareholders” but could not give their employees “a decent pay rise”.

North East Ambulance Service

A BT Group spokesperson said: “We know that our colleagues are dealing with the impacts of high inflation and, whilst we respect the right of colleagues to take industrial action, we are profoundly disappointed that the CWU is prepared to take this reckless course of action by including 999 services in strikes.

“We will do whatever it takes to protect 999 services – redeploying our people to the most important priority is a normal part of BT Group operations.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann has said that there is “no quick fix” to the long-standing pressures faced by hospitals in Northern Ireland.