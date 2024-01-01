A 2024 message to News Letter readers from the editor - thank you for supporting our journalism

Front pages of the Belfast News Letter over the last 287 years. In the 1730s, we first published only twice a week but soon the paper became so popular that it expanded in both the number of pages that were printed and the size of those pages. It later became a daily paper. Now we publish seven days a week, including Christmas Day, with our digital editions

​Welcome to 2024 and thank you for continuing to support the News Letter.

We will turn 287 this year, as we get ever closer to our 300th anniversary – this, the oldest English language daily newspaper in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News Letter, back in the 1730s, at first published only twice a week but soon became so popular that it expanded in both the number of pages that were printed and the size of those pages. It later became a daily paper and has been so ever since.

Now we publish seven days a week, including Christmas Day, with our digital editions, our app and our six-days-a-week print editions.

We often look at angles of politics or cultural matters or disputes in Northern Ireland that, as editor, I feel at times do not get enough attention in other parts of the media. It is a function of a healthy press to have a range of different publications and perspectives.

Click here to see how you can subscribe to our digital editions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For readers who want to buy our print newspaper, you might have noticed that our cover price has gone up by 10p, to £1.70. The rise, which is roughly in line with rising prices, is not something that we ever welcome. It is, however, inevitable at a time when we face our own great pressures on costs.

See page seven of today (Monday’s) print edition to get more information on how you can save 20% off the cover price.

We depend on your backing and are most grateful for it.