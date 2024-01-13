A child is rescued from an accidental house fire in Belfast
Firefighters were called to the house fire at Dunraven Park in Castlereagh on Saturday morning.
A representative from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two appliances from Knock station, one appliance from Central station and one appliance from Whitla station attended the incident."
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued the four-year-old child from the house.
The child has been transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
Firefighters extinguished the fire using hose reel jets.
The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental and the incident was dealt with by 07.48am.