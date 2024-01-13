A four-year-old child has been rescued from a house fire in east Belfast.

Firefighters were called to the house fire at Dunraven Park in Castlereagh on Saturday morning.

A representative from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two appliances from Knock station, one appliance from Central station and one appliance from Whitla station attended the incident."

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued the four-year-old child from the house.

The child has been transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using hose reel jets.