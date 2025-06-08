72 bands attended Kilcluney Day in Markethill last Friday. (Photo: Cllr Scott Armstrong on Facebook)

A total of 72 bands thrilled the crowds as this year's Kilcluney Day in County Armagh.

In what is always a well-attended event, thousands of spectators lined the streets for an evening full of entertainment in Markethill on Friday (June 6).

Hosted by Kilcluney Volunteers, the flute band had urged members of the public to arrive in the village in good time ahead of some of the top bands in the country making their appearance.

Speaking after the event, a spokesperson on the band’s Facebook page said: “Many thanks to all who came and supported us tonight from the thousands who lined the streets of Markethill and the hundreds of bandsmen and women young and old who entertained everyone tonight! Thankfully the weather held up on the night with only one shower of rain!

“A fantastic total of 72 bands on parade tonight over the hill in Markethill with a great variety of pipe, accordion, silver and of course flute bands!

“Thanks again to all who helped in any way and thanks also to the generosity of the public and businesses who donated to the band!”

It added: “Special mention too, to our own committee and members who put in a lot of work and effort to organise a night like Friday night.

"It takes months of preparation and hard work in the run up to our parade to make a night like Friday night happen, also to the members of the band who turn up every weekend throughout the parading season supporting the various parades and events throughout the year!”

Ballyrea Boyne Defenders Killylea posted about the parade: “Last night the band were back in Markethill this time for Kilcluney Volunteers annual parade. Well done folks on a successful parade, there’s always a brilliant atmosphere and crowd on the first Friday of June. Thank you guys for having us.”

DUP councillor for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Scott Armstrong, hailed the event: “Great parade in Markethill by Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band.

"Well organised parade and a great celebration of culture in Markethill with over 72 bands on parade.

“Great to see a lot of spectators and bands on show.”