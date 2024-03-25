Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man has been named locally as Gary 'Cookie' McLoughlin, who was hit by a car on the Forkhill Road in the city.

Mr McLoughlin, who hailed from Bessbrook, was a former player and coach who was well-known across local football circles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newry-based Ashgrove Rovers labelled their former player as a "club legend" who will be fondly remembered for helping the side win their first trophy.

The man who died following a crash in Newry over the weekend has been named locally as Gary ‘Cookie’ McLoughlin

A post on the club's Facebook page read: "As a club we are devastated to hear about the passing of former player Gary ‘Cookie’ McLoughlin.

"Cookie was with us for six seasons over two spells and helped the club win its first trophy with him opening the scoring in the cup final.

"He definitely will go down as a club legend as you always knew when he was around you were guaranteed a laugh and good time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to pass on our condolences to his entire family circle at this heartbreaking time."

Similarly, Newry Rovers Football Club paid tribute to their former player in a social media post, describing him as a “great man on and off the pitch”, adding their thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

Mr McLoughlin's son Matthew is currently a player at Linfield and they published the following statement online.

"Linfield Football Club are saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Gary McLoughlin, father of Linfield U18s player and scholarship student Matty McLoughlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We pass our sincere condolences to Matty and his family at this very sad time."

Dungannon Swifts also offered their condolences after Mr McLoughlin coached the club's U16 team last season.

They wrote: "As a club we would like to pass on our condolences to the McLoughlin family after the sudden passing of Gary.

"Gary helped out with our U16 team last season and everyone at the club would like to offer their prayers and support at this time to the wider family circle."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrenpoint Town also paid the following tribute: "Warrenpoint Town FC are saddened to learn of the passing of Gary McLoughlin, father of former academy player Matthew McLoughlin.

"We pass our sincere condolences to Matthew and his entire family circle at this extremely difficult time."

‘Cookie’ was also a successful pool player and Newry and District Pool League said he made “many friends across all divisions and competitions” and that he was a member of the league winning team in 2022/23.

It added that his love for the sport was “infectious” and that he “added much to those that had the fortune to know him” during his time alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McLoughlin will be laid to rest at St Brigid's Church, The Meadow, with burial afterwards in Monkshill cemetery on Thursday (March 28).

A death notice read: “Devoted father of Matthew, much loved son of Jim and Mary-Ann and treasured brother of the late Keith.